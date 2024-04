Photo Feature by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – I remember when I was a child walking along the beaches of Habana del Este, from Santa Maria del Mar to Boca Ciega. There, at the Itabo River, there was a wooden bridge, of which only the pilings remain now. Further on, in the town that once had its splendor, we find ourselves in the midst of silence with several abandoned lodging houses that seem straight out of a horror movie.

I am in shock.

