Havana Times

Church of Jesus of Miramar, in Havana

Church of Jesus of Miramar, in Havana

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – Walking along Havana’s 5th Avenue is a visual delight, but it is even more satisfying to enter a place that boasts impressive beauty. This is the Church of Jesus of Miramar, on 82nd Street.

The project was carried out by architect Eugenio Cosculluela, at the request of Fray Aniseto, a Spanish practitioner of the Capuchin order. Its construction seems like an incredible feat, beginning in 1948 and concluding in 1953.

It stands between the Neo-Romanesque and Byzantine styles, with an enormous construction that includes not only the temple but also adjacent buildings, interior, and exterior courtyards. In one of these courtyards, there is the grotto of the Virgin of Lourdes, to whom the healing of the sick is attributed. Many devotees pray to her and place flowers daily.

Its luxury, seemingly contradictory, is elegance without ostentation, with a pitched roof, richly decorated semicircular arches, enormous windows, marble of different colors, and a terrazzo floor. The Stations of the Cross are prominent in the paintings on its walls. Spanish artist Cesar Hombrados depicted the suffering Christ endured on his path to Calvary, painted in vivid colors to give us a glimpse of his bodily and spiritual pain.

It has a main hall and other side halls, in one of which is the Virgin of Charity of Cobre, the patroness of Cubans.

It is said that its dome is the second largest in Cuba, with the first being the Capitol of Havana. An interesting feature is its pipe organ, the largest on the island, which has three consoles and 73 registers.

For any walker not familiar with it, this church could surprise them with its architecture and beauty. That is why I encourage you to visit this place and pause to contemplate it. Experiencing spiritual retreat and visual satisfaction can change your day, and surely, your soul will come out stronger.

0A77CBCF-7455-403B-8717-71E4AFF3BA21
0D089391-992B-48F7-BDB6-FA33154108CE
0BB08966-B31A-4D92-8A0E-7D5FC530E7B4
1A9D5F79-D1A4-414C-B9CD-7DB44A439002
1F0DA792-B683-4838-89AB-140F1113C950
0EA65791-94AD-4662-BEEA-5436886C6DF4
2BD7B135-2B86-49E9-B396-C7F4DD061B89
2ACCFBCF-BCE9-406A-A77B-E8A2C19ECF6F
2CA7D88A-AEB3-4E8F-B9DB-E19A0AED7F81
4A7743A1-4DCE-44CB-B352-F0CB60A3D06C
4CFB8F53-159C-42B3-A006-7E17B0B0FEEC
4D14D9AB-6A94-446F-B519-0D8891C2135D
6DBD89C3-5167-4DE7-A83E-09A717CBCB0B
7AA81887-6165-4C35-885B-B2B3A87D1194
6ECFFD65-E1B3-4457-8078-B79AF3803BCF
9CE1824C-5A51-43A7-9A53-765CA0CCE5C0
011D0955-C6A9-4AE4-9497-FB6CEF388A37
13E9B21C-8014-4C1E-BD70-C624444072C4
26F00BB0-B3EC-4EEB-B65A-44157414E23E
48F4F4F1-563E-4488-9402-61169273A4D9
59F6485B-0E7B-4C03-8170-DDE412C8371D
62D1B7E0-248E-4A08-B187-0028C7325380
76F3F2CC-F461-4368-90C5-0293259E2314
80DF2C27-739A-483F-8511-FD4461E776DA

1 2

See more photo features here on Havana Times.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *