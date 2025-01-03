Cuba: Details of Nature that Sometimes Go Unnoticed

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – These are details in nature that sometimes go unnoticed because they are so small and ephemeral. However, it would not hurt to stop for a few seconds from the hectic dynamics of our daily lives to admire and enjoy them, since they are within everyone’s reach.

A little bird, an orchid, the small fruit of a plant, almost wildflowers, sometimes very ephemeral, but full of color and possessing a singular beauty that is very pleasing to the eye.

See more photo galleries here on Havana Times.