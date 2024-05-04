Dance in Urban Landscapes – Old Havana in Motion

Photo Feature by Idania Cardenas

HAVANA TIMES – Old Havana opens its streets, houses, courtyards, plazas, and its most unknown corners with one purpose: to promote dance. Old Havana: City in Motion is a unique event that seeks to bring the audience closer to a combination of artistic expressions inspired by the history, architecture, and design of Havana.

Held annually in the Historic Center of Havana since 1996, the event is organized by the Danza Teatro Retazos Company, the City Historian’s Office, and supported by the Centro Teatro de la Habana. The event contributes to the development of the city’s cultural heritage.

Since 1999, Old Havana: City in Motion has been included in the International Network of Cities That Dance, a network formed by cities in Europe and the Americas, created in Barcelona in 1992. The festival promotes the exchange of ideas and artistic expressions among different peoples and creates a common commitment to disseminate and preserve various languages and cultures.

The festival aims to bring dance closer to the general public and vice versa, making this proposal a space where the artistic experience is accessible, educational, and stimulating for the everyday life of the community.

The event took place from April 26 to 28, 2024, and it was the first time I participated as a photographer. I tried to capture the expressions of the dancers and the strength of their dances.

