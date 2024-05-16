Havana Weather for May 16-22

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm days and scarce rains…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The influence of high pressure continues, generating conditions of great stability over Cuba and its adjacent seas, this combined with low moisture content limits precipitation in Havana. These conditions make rainfall scarce throughout the capital, with isolated showers and thunderstorms towards inland areas at the end of the afternoon.

During the next few days, there will be little change in the weather conditions. The weak anticyclonic influence will persist, imposing predominant winds from the southeast to the south at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 50% to 80%. Extreme temperatures will persist with little variation: mornings will be warm and afternoons very hot, especially on days with little rain. High temperatures will range between 30 and 35°C (86 and 95 F) and lows between 22 and 26°C (72 and 79 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82 F).

The probability of rain will be relatively low, although due to local factors and strong daytime heating, scattered showers and thunderstorms may occur, especially in the interior and south of the capital, between Wednesday and Friday. By Sunday, with the approach of a deep upper-level trough reaching down to the surface, coming from the Gulf of Mexico and the US, cloudiness and rainfall will increase during the afternoon mainly in the western region. Between Monday and Wednesday, precipitation will be more abundant and will extend over much of the archipelago. The thermodynamic environment forecasted will be moderately favorable for the occurrence of severe local storms, especially characterized by hailfall, due to some cooling in the middle levels of the troposphere.

