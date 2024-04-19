Heavy Metal at the Maxim Rock

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Heavy metal, or simply metal, is a subgenre of rock that emerged in the 1980s in the United Kingdom and the United States, originating from hard rock and psychedelic rock. It is characterized by loud, distorted guitars, emphatic rhythms, denser bass, and drums than usual, and a raspy, guttural voice. In Cuba, “metal” bands have existed practically since its inception.

Last Saturday, April 13, at Maxim Rock in Havana, three bands from the capital’s metal scene came together to offer a truly memorable show.

Congregation, a band that recently celebrated its 24th anniversary, along with Engorgement and Under Midgard accompanied by the Tyr Shield project, gathered a very loyal and enthusiastic audience who were rewarded with an excellent concert full of energy and vitality, with a Viking-themed set design presented by the Tyr Shield project and Under Midgard.

See more photo galleries here on Havana Times.