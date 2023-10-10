Havana Times

Long Exposure Photography in Havana

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Photography is about managing light to capture a piece of reality. Long Exposure photography is a technique that allows moving objects to leave a luminous trail, achieving a very visually attractive effect.

To do this, it is necessary to look for shutter speeds between 1/10 and ¼ seconds, that is, the lens diaphragm is open between 10 and 25 tenths of a second, the time in which an object or subject moves, leaving a visible trail of light. which can sometimes seem somewhat surreal or ghostly. It is also advisable to use an exposure level that is as neutral as possible and an ISO of 100.

However, note that in each image there is something perfectly focused and sharp, which may well be a static element of the scene or a moving element as long as the photographer has achieved a minimum movement of the camera that synchronizes with the movement of the element of the scene, which can be a vehicle, a cyclist or a person walking.

MG_2325
MG_2331
MG_2332
MG_2337
MG_2340
MG_2341
MG_2343
MG_2345
MG_2354
MG_2358
MG_2359
MG_2361
MG_2374
MG_2375
MG_2378
MG_2388
MG_2391
MG_2392
MG_2393
MG_2394
MG_2395
MG_2397
MG_2401
MG_2402
MG_2403
MG_2405
MG_2407
MG_2409
MG_2416
MG_2417
MG_2423
MG_2462
MG_2468
MG_2487
MG_2489
MG_2496
MG_2501
MG_2504
MG_2505
MG_2701

