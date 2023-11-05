Night Photography around a Havana Park

Photo Essay by Ernesto González Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – The park photographed is Cordova Park in the Havana neighborhood of El Sevillano. The photos were taken around 10 at night and under a persistent drizzle that can be seen in some of the images.

Night photography is necessarily long exposure due to the low lighting in the scene. In dimly lit environments, such as the one I photographed, the shutter speed or exposure time can range between 4 and 8 seconds. It is practically essential to use a tripod or rest the camera on some solid and preferably flat surface to prevent the photo from being blurred. It is also suggested to use the timer as the pressure exerted when pressing the shutter can generate some jitter.

