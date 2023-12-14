Our Lady of the Rosary Church of Havana

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – The Our Lady of the Rosary is a temple that is very popular with the faithful, there are frequent activities for children, mainly teaching catechism to them. They learn to love their neighbors, to be compassionate and supportive people.

On a recent Sunday, I attended mass. A friend told me that it is the Advent mass, of the first liturgical year, when Christmas approaches. The priest is Brazilian, but he speaks Spanish. However, at several moments he could not be heard well, because the microphone was separated from his lips and his voice was muffled. Despite everything, the message was hopeful. Faith is necessary in these times of uncertainty.

This church is located on 15th Street, on the corner 16th, and belongs to the large El Carmelo area, which extends from 23rd Street to the malecon boardwalk; including the Almendares River and Paseo.

Neo-Gothic in style, its construction began in 1872, and it was inaugurated in 1883. However, the works were never completed, due to the financial crisis of its promoters, the family of the Count of Pozos Dulces. In addition, it had problems later, due to a lightening strike that caused damage to the walls.

In 1918, Father Reginaldo wanted to finish the construction work, and, without hesitation, he knocked on many doors asking for alms. His love was so great that he became a stonemason himself and undertook the difficult work, helped by an assistant.

Likewise, he wanted the land in front of the parish to serve for the enjoyment of the community’s children. The space was full of stones, it is believed that there had been once a quarry there.

Older people say that Father Reginaldo’s health began to fail when during the mandate of President Carlos Prío Socaras the president wanted to take the park away from them. The good priest died in 1952.

In this area, a bust was placed in honor of Father Reginaldo. However, I think it is totally inconsiderate to name it Wilfredo Lam Park, and to include a horrendous sculpture in the center. Made by a visual artist who had nothing to do with the history of the temple.

It is known that no institution was interested in completing the works, which is a true injustice. No one has fulfilled Reginaldo’s dream, he also wanted a basilica at the back of the building. The walls with their arches still remain, and the stones coexisting among the vegetation.

The Church of Our Lady of the Rosary belongs to the Dominican Order. It is an invocation of the Virgin Mary, worshiped by the Catholic Church. Her patronage covers the cities of many countries. On October 7, the feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Most Holy Rosary is celebrated.

Believers who carry the Rosary must know the twenty mysteries, included in each of their beads. These are the five mysteries of each day.

The Virgin has had multiple appearances throughout the centuries, helping those who have lost their faith. Handing out promises that are emblems for life.

This is one of the most necessary: “All those who piously carry the Rosary will have peace in their homes.”

My paternal grandmother was extremely devout, every morning she took the Rosary between her fingers and counted the beads, while she prayed in a whisper. That memory has stayed with me forever.

See more photo galleries here on Havana Times.