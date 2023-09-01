Palace of the Captains General in Old Havana

Palace of the Captains General

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – The Palace of the Captains General, is one of the most important works of architecture in the historic center. It covers an entire block and is located on Calle Tacón. In front is the Plaza de Armas.

Before, there was a Catholic temple there that is said to have been destroyed by the pirate Jacques de Sores in 1555. This church was named Parroquial Mayor. Now it is in a small hall inside the building. From its former wealth there are still religious objects, shields and paintings on display.

The history of the property is extremely interesting, as it was the government headquarters. Its construction dates from 1776 to 1792. Governors lived here during the colonial period; It was also the headquarters of the offices of the notaries.

It has 40 permanent exhibition halls, with objects and furniture from the independence era.

There are also Cuban art collections, by renowned painters such as Rene Portocarrero, Mariano Rodriguez, Wilfredo Lam, and Amelia Pelaez.

Although almost most of the rooms are still closed due to a restoration that has taken several years, I recommend seeing some of the halls: Banners and Flags, Spanish Armament, Spanish Uniforms, Statuary and Lapidary, that of Mirrors, and the Public Office.

Downstairs, on the lower floor, are the garages, where you can see the different models of cars, the attire of the carriage drivers and the first locomotive that ran in November 1837.

Hopefully soon all its halls will open, and visitors can enjoy this wonderful museum in all its fullness.

