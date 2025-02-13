Photography with Infrared Polarizer

Photographic essay by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – An infrared polarizer is a filter that is placed on the camera lens, allowing it to capture light spectra above 700 nanometers, which are not visible to the human eye.

It is important to clarify that the human eye detects spectra or wavelengths between 380 and 700 nanometers, and all light within this range is known as visible light.

Above 700 nanometers lies the infrared spectrum, and below 380 nanometers is the ultraviolet spectrum, which is also not visible to the human eye.

This type of photography has applications in science, art, and photojournalism or documentary photography. They are false-color or monochromatic photographs, as in the case of these images, where the darkest elements in the visible spectrum would appear red, and the lightest would appear blue.

See more photo galleries here.