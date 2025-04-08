Reflections of Modernity: Geometries in Cuban Architecture

Photo Essay by Idania Cardenas

HAVANA TIMES – In the Havana neighborhoods of Miramar and Vedado, where wide avenues and the nearby sea shape an atmosphere of urban calm, architecture has begun to reinvent itself. This photo essay offers a technical and narrative look at that transformation, capturing buildings and hotels that embrace a modern language, where glass defines both the aesthetic and the design intent.

The architecture of Miramar, traditionally characterized by eclectic styles and stately residences, now finds a contrast in these new constructions that seek transparency, fluidity, and modernity. Each building portrayed follows a spatial logic that prioritizes the relationship between interior and exterior, between volume and void, between structure and atmosphere.

Through various angles—dramatic low-angle shots, frontal forms, and close-ups of structural details—this architecture is revealed as one that not only constructs spaces but also sculpts them. Vertical, curved, and horizontal lines interact with the tropical light to create shifting reflections and geometric patterns that alter the perception of volume and scale. Each image aims to capture not only the form but also the intention behind the design: facades that breathe with their surroundings, surfaces that blend with the sky, structures that balance weight and transparency. The choice of glass is not merely aesthetic.

This photo essay does not simply document buildings; it documents the evolution of a vision. It is a technical and sensitive journey through the new face of Cuban architecture, where modernity finds its reflection in every polished surface and every line that breaks the horizon.

