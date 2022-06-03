Scenes of May 2022 in Havana, Cuba

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – In these images all taken in the month of May, unfortunately marked by the Saratoga Hotel tragedy, we show something of the daily life of the city.

An old and lavish mansion in the Vibora neighborhood, which is currently the house of municipal culture, scenes of the wide 23rd Street at sunset. The Fraternity Park, always full of people who work or live in Centro Habana.

Scenes from the steps of the University of Havana. The monument to Don Francisco de Albear, one of the greatest Cuban engineers of all time, the scene in front of the Manzana Kempisky Hotel, the arcade of the Cuatro Caminos Shopping Center. The everlasting bicitaxis and US cars over 60 years old.

