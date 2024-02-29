Havana Times

The Arches of Havana

All photos by Irina Pino

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – In a dwelling with arches, I spent part of my youth. The house belonged to Francisco, a boy from our group of friends. Almost every night we gathered there, after strolling through a clean, calm, and illuminated Vedado. When we could wander in the early hours of the morning, without fear and with complete confidence.

In that house with arches, we used to talk, eat, have parties, and read poems. Life had innocence and gave us back beauty.

Buildings with arches are very solid and balanced in terms of load distribution; yet they are also cool and let light pass through.

If we look closely, this type of design is one of the oldest, as it is over six thousand years old. Arches can be admired in churches, museums, bridges, residences, and even in catacombs.

There are various types of arches, depending on their geometric function: rectilinear, angular, circular with a single center, semicircular, segmental, horseshoe, Cordovan caliphate, carpanel, rampant, etc. Likewise, there are other non-circular arches, and within these, those with two centers. In short, each arch, by itself, can be a work of art, to delight our eyes.

Here are some images for you to enjoy the arches that abound throughout Havana, sometimes without us even noticing them.

8F474496-CDF2-40F1-8C46-CD4540BDDD79
8B6E1979-B003-4A98-9646-96CE42111A26
5D5FF6E9-88C8-445D-8589-C638EF1DF7F9
2BA37A60-5E30-409A-9499-37A0DA2992A8
0F84F25C-CB05-4A11-A7F6-D0F21C994221
8CA4247A-233F-466F-BF77-63AEB6DC7E50
088A48F0-83CF-4375-B49C-732122ADB3B9
61EDA57E-6529-4664-8723-25E7B73796E0
19A2F1DA-7251-4890-92DE-D467AAAB2499
428D4F10-7FC0-4019-A77A-C9884F5F5C8E
85314E6A-CCB6-485D-BD72-C06469E5704D
21698293-31E8-4CC7-8077-784853D3230C
ADFB686C-102B-4BD7-9FD5-FBA4A8473AB9
A38301A7-CBA3-4C02-A2C6-3C6C8682E944
B7F9FA18-A391-4C2C-A23F-E683D92545CE
A81975FC-19E1-4C1E-BBA7-27C94E4E7059
C00A606C-916F-4EF4-8067-94333DB5B686
E3C093F1-A0CC-4466-B5E8-2F5C9EE84FA8
D37ABCDE-9E0A-4C17-8150-82D12646224B
C0B24D10-E2B5-45C8-B38B-DDEC3BA216F2
F78CB1A1-23F7-45E4-8ED5-9F788D800ABA
FBACE8A0-9622-4140-8D20-2E59B4EE60C3

