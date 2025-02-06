The Benito Juarez House & Museum in Old Havana

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – In Old Havana, there is a special place that every traveler should visit: the Benito Juarez House-Museum. The center promotes Mexican culture and the ties that unite it with our own culture.

Located at Obra Pía 116, between Mercaderes and Oficios streets, the mansion dates back to the late 18th century and belonged to the Pedroso family, who were involved in the trade of indentured servants between Canton and Havana. The upper part of the building was used as a residence, while the lower floors were dedicated to storage and a barbershop.

The crafts work in the building were donated by Mexican personalities and it was inaugurated in 1988. It serves as a tribute to Benito Juarez, who is said to have lived in this city for a time while working in a tobacco factory, though his exact residence remains unknown.

There are several permanent exhibition halls, as well as temporary ones for contemporary artists. What stands out the most visually is the Mexican folk art, including an extensive collection of prints, as well as a wide variety of glass objects, ceramics, and beautifully colorful dresses. Many of these ceramics were found in archaeological excavations in Old Havana.

Not only can visitors view these exhibits, but the museum serves as a cultural hub for activities. It also offers the services of a newspaper archive and library, where literary magazine publications can be consulted, along with a complete collection of the magazine Arqueología Mexicana.

One of the things I like most about this house is its freshness, which is due to the predominance of arches in its architecture. On the upper floor, there are long hallways and a kind of terrace from which the central courtyard can be observed.

In the courtyard, there is a sculpture of Benito Juarez, flower pots with plants, and a well, although it is covered. At the end of the space, there are some arches with beams, as if it were an unfinished construction. The walls there are always damp, which gives it a certain charm. Many people have taken photos of it.

I invite you to visit this extraordinary place, where you can spend a pleasant few hours and indulge your senses.

