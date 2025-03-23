The House of Perfume in Old Havana

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – If you’re walking through the oldest part of the city, don’t miss a stop at La Casa del Perfume, located on Mercaderes Street between Lamparilla and Obrapía. It’s also known as Perfumería Habana 1761, though no one really calls it that.

Four years ago, when you walked in, you could sample the fragrances displayed on the table, smell them, and choose the one you liked best.

I remember they used to sell small sachets filled with powdered fragrances that you could place in your drawers or among your underwear. I bought a few, and they lasted quite a while.

Now, there are only glass bottles on display, ready to be filled with whichever essence seduces you the most, of course, if you can afford it. The shop offers scents made from more than a dozen plants. They’re light and wrap the body in airy fragrances, appreciated by both the skin that receives them and the nose that enjoys them. A pleasantly scented body is always remembered.

They don’t just sell these fragrances, you can also see 18th-century copper objects, an old clock, as well as bottles of Shalimar, Guerlain, Johnson, and a 19th-century container from the Italian Jean Marie Farina.

The atmosphere inside the building is not only beautiful and peaceful thanks to the arrangement of the objects—it also features a patio with a garden and a fountain. Though the fountain is empty, the natural freshness of the space remains.

Years ago, I bought a very soft lavender essence, which I used after bathing and before going to sleep.

Here is a sample of images from inside La Casa del Perfume. I hope you find them appealing.

