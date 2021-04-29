The Houses of San Francisco de Paula, Havana

Photos and Text by Evelyn Sosa – (El Estornudo)

HAVANA TIMES – San Francisco de Paula is a neighborhood in the San Miguel del Padrón municipality in Havana. It is known mainly because there of the Finca Vigía, where the North American writer Ernest Hemingway lived.

I was born and raised in that town crossed by the Calzada de Güines, the old road to Güines. About five years ago I went to live somewhere else, and ever since when I return to visit I look at the neighborhood in amazement.

I acknowledge the changes and the spaces that remain the same. I recognize what disappears.

With these photographs, perhaps I make the town where I was born my own; I come back to take it with me. There is a sense of belonging in it.

These are some of the little houses that remain. By portraying them I feel that I am saving them.

