The Life of Havana Residents between Doorways and Columns

Photo Feature by Juan Suárez

HAVANA TIMES – Where shadow and light interfere with the wayfarer’s progress, street vendors and residents spread out along the anguished corridors and walls discolored by decades of abandonment and scarcity.

Many doorways and columns have not given up over time, but many have not been able to hold out and have collapsed, endangering the lives of their inhabitants.

The city of columns, as Alejo Carpentier called Havana, exists and will continue to exist, but many of us wonder for how long.

See more photo galleries here on Havana Times.