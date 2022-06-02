Tours Around Cuba and Abroad

February 1, 1948

Photo Feature by Nike          

HAVANA TIMES – A while back, a HT colleague invited us to send in photos of trips we’d made for the “Photo of the Day” section, so I decided to write this article.

I remembered the stories of trips my family made all over Cuba when the Central Highway was finally completed.

My family were a hard-working middle-class family and they all had cars. So, one day, they got into their cars and said: “Let’s see our own country.”

They were a very close family and liked to do many things together, such as sharing lunch at my great-grandmother’s house, which was called the “family house”, every Sunday. Over time, the trips became another reason to be altogether.    

My brothers left, they formed their families outside of Cuba, we never had the chance to travel together across the country like my grandparents did. The family gatherings, walks and trips all ended… the last trip my grandparents went on outside of Havana was to the Isle of Pines where they stayed at the Hotel Colony.

The longing for what I couldn’t do inspired me to leave testament today of what was once possible.

Here are some photos of those trips. Photos of tickets that were printed almost a century ago, leaflets from different travel agencies in Havana which offered tourist trips and tours across Cuba and abroad.  

Bust of Antonio Maceo, Camaguey 1947
Bust of Antonio-Maceo
Rest stop on the highway
Niagra Falls
On the road
February 1, 1948
IMG_20220424_192419
Hotel Colony Isle of Pines 1959
Iglesia-de-la-Virgen-de-la-Caridad-del-cobre-en-Santiago-de-Cuba
IMG_20220424_192551
IMG_20220424_192702
IMG_20220505_184443
IMG_20220516_162550
IMG_20220516_162641
IMG_20220516_163352
IMG_20220516_163432
IMG_20220516_163403
IMG_20220516_163453
IMG_20220516_163521
IMG_20220516_163750
IMG_20220516_163804
IMG_20220516_163831
IMG_20220516_163903
IMG_20220516_163938
IMG_20220516_163920
IMG_20220516_164025
IMG_20220516_164007
IMG_20220516_163953
IMG_20220516_164041
IMG_20220516_164054
IMG_20220516_164109
IMG_20220516_164120
IMG_20220516_164203
IMG_20220516_164134
IMG_20220516_164146
IMG_20220516_164322
IMG_20220516_164333
IMG_20220516_164236
IMG_20220516_164215
IMG_20220516_164246
IMG_20220516_164256
IMG_20220516_164407
IMG_20220516_164549
IMG_20220516_164422
IMG_20220516_164435
IMG_20220516_164900
IMG_20220516_164451
IMG_20220516_165023
IMG_20220516_165103
IMG_20220516_165036
IMG_20220516_165048
IMG_20220522_194235
IMG_20220522_194146
IMG_20220522_194443
IMG_20220522_194634
IMG_20220522_194614
IMG_20220522_194701
IMG_20220522_194738
IMG_20220522_194724
IMG_20220522_194859
IMG_20220522_194801
IMG_20220522_194847
IMG_20220522_195000
IMG_20220522_195242
IMG_20220528_200625
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Matanzas-sept-de-1947
Mogotes-de-Vinales-en-Pinar-del-rio
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
nueva-York
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Salt Lake City from the State capitol July 1, 1950
Salt Lake City - Temple Grounds July 1, 1950
Palmira, flooding on the Central Highway in September 1947
Statue of Liberty in Remedios
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
The Charco-Mono Dam in Santiago de Cuba 1947
Entrance to the Santiago de Cuba zoo in 1947
A stretch of the Central Highway

See more from the dairy of Nike here.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.