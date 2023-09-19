Havana Times

Urban Art in Old Havana

Forget That!

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Walking down Paula Street in Old Havana, on a sunny September afternoon, the amount of street art there and surroundings is striking. Many of the works have cultural, social, even political overtones.

Urban art in sometimes borders on illegality due to its criticism or satire towards the established power and Havana is no exception. In general terms, it is the combination of images and texts, on walls and public spaces for the purposes of dissemination and expression. It has an essence of changing and evolving seeking a high-impact attraction for society as part of an urban movement that is almost always rebellious.

In Havana, by government decree, it is prohibited to make these works on the main avenues and arteries of the city. However, entering the streets of various neighborhoods, you can find them. They can appear on an unpainted old wall that beautifies the urban landscape, sometimes they make us reflect.  Sometimes they draw attention, rarely leaving us indifferent, because urban art is more than a visual experience, it is a temporal and spatial experience.

IMG_2157
IMG_2160
IMG_2154
IMG_2161
IMG_2155
IMG_2152
IMG_2165
IMG_2168
IMG_2170
IMG_2169
IMG_2171
IMG_2173
IMG_2172
IMG_2174
IMG_2176
IMG_2177
IMG_2178
IMG_2180
IMG_2181
IMG_2186
IMG_2187
IMG_2190
IMG_2191
IMG_2193
IMG_2192
IMG_2194
IMG_2195

