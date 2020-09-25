Torreon La Vigia, Holguin, Cuba – Photo of the Day

Torreon La Vigia, Holguin, Cuba. By Ken Jamieson (Canada). Camera: Canon 2600

How you can participate in the Photo of the Day

HAVANA TIMES – You don’t have to be a professional photographer to participate in our photo of the day. Just send a picture (in black and white or color), that you consider with quality to be published. Indicate where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell phone you used and a short description of it.

Send us your name and country of residence to this email address: yordaguer@gmail.com

If you would like to see the photos of past days click here.