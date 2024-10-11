Al Jazeera Cameran in Critical Condition; Gaza Mourns Beloved Teacher and Journalist Omar Al-Balaawi
HAVANA TIMES – Al Jazeera says its camera operator Fadi al-Wahidi remains in critical condition after he was shot in the neck by an Israeli sniper while reporting from Jabaliya. It’s been a bloody week for media workers in Gaza.
Journalist Omar Al-Balaawi, who was also a celebrated teacher to Gaza’s children, was shot and killed by Israeli forces, also in Jabaliya, on Wednesday. Over the past year, Al-Balaawi kept his beloved English classes going amid displacement, the destruction of his home and the death of his family members.