Call for Investigation into Killing of Peruvian Journalist

Journalist Gastón Medina, owner and news director of the independent TV station Cadena Sur, was leaving his home on January 20 when he was shot and later declared dead at a local hospital. (Photo courtesy of Medina)

By Committee to Protect Journalists

HAVANA TIMES – Peruvian authorities should swiftly and comprehensively complete their investigation into the killing of journalist Gaston Medina, determine if he was targeted for his work, and hold those responsible to account, said the Committee to Protect Journalists on Tuesday.

“Peruvian authorities must conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the killing of Gáston Medina and ensure that those responsible are held to account,” said Carlos Martinez de la Serna, CPJ’s program director in New York. “To break the cycle of impunity that has plagued journalist killings for years, the Peruvian government must act decisively with a swift and credible inquiry that uncovers the truth, identifies all perpetrators, and delivers justice.”

On Monday, January 20, Medina, 60, the owner and news director of the independent TV station Cadena Sur in the south-central city of Ica, was leaving his home when he was shot by a gunman and declared dead at an Ica hospital, according to the National Association of Journalists of Peru (ANP). The Peruvian news website La Lupa reported that Medina was hit by at least eight bullets and that the gunman escaped on a motorcycle.

In a statement, the ANP said Medina’s killing came in the wake of his TV reports on criminal groups that are allegedly extorting Ica’s bus drivers and on alleged irregularities by the Ica city and regional governments.

Medina had previously been the target of violent attacks due to his journalistic work. In February 2022, he received a death threat along with a bullet that was sent to his office following his reporting on allegations of cost overruns at a state-run hospital in Ica. In September 2022 an explosive device denotated outside his station’s premises after Medina reported on allegations of corruption by a then-governor.

Ica Mayor Carlos Reyes told reporters that police are investigating the killing of Medina and called on local residents to collaborate. Peru’s Attorney General’s office said in a statement that it has opened an investigation into the killing and published a photo of the alleged gunman aboard a motorcycle holding a pistol. CPJ’s calls to the Attorney General’s office were not answered.

