Journalist Patricio Aguilar Shot and Killed in Ecuador

Patricio Aguilar, founder and editor of newspaper El Libertador, was shot and killed on March 4, 2025, by unidentified gunmen in the western Ecuadorian town of Quinindé.

By Committee to Protect Journalists

HAVANA TIMES – Ecuadorian authorities must thoroughly investigate the March 4 killing of journalist Patricio Aguilar, determine if he was targeted for his work, and bring those responsible to justice, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Thursday.

“Ecuadorian authorities must not let the killing of journalist Patricio Aguilar go unpunished,” said Cristina Zahar, CPJ’s Latin America coordinator, based in São Paulo. “Journalists covering crime in Ecuador too often face deadly retaliation for their reporting, and officials must act to ensure they can continue informing their communities safely.”

On Tuesday, unidentified gunmen fatally shot Aguilar, 54, founder and editor of the community newspaper El Libertador, in the western town of Quinindé. Ecuadorian police said Aguilar’s body had been hit by 30 bullets and that they, along with the Attorney General’s office, were investigating the crime.

The Quito-based press freedom organization Fundamedios said Aguilar often reported on robberies, shootouts, and other crimes in Quinindé. His wife, Cecibel Jama, told reporters that shortly before he was killed, Aguilar had left their house to cover the release of a kidnapping victim in Quinindé.

The killing of Aguilar comes amid a spike in drug-related violence in Ecuador that has led to a surge of threats against journalists. A CPJ special report in 2023 found that political turmoil and an increase in organized crime have put journalists at much greater risk, leading some to self-censor or leave the country. Since 2023, at least 16 journalists have fled Ecuador, according to Fundamedios.

