Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, another journalist has been found dead. Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez, a staff reporter for the newspaper La Jornada, had been missing since Wednesday. His body was found Saturday near the city of Tepic in the state of Nayarit. Local officials said his body showed signs of violence, with two handwritten signs affixed to his corpse, though they didn’t reveal what the messages said.

Read more news here on Havana Times.