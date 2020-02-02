Masked Individuals Shoot Journalist’s Home in Argentina

HAVANA TIMES – Argentinian authorities should conduct a speedy and transparent investigation into the shooting of the home of journalist Carlos Walker, and hold those responsible to account, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today.

At around 1 a.m. yesterday, in Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires province, two unidentified individuals fired at least 13 shots with 9mm weapons at the building where Walker, who hosts the daily “Hora 13” show on Radio CNN Mar del Plata and writes for the news website El Marplatense, lives in an apartment with his family, he told CPJ in a phone interview. He said that nine of the bullets hit his apartment, and one hit his neighbor’s home, but did not cause any injuries.

Walker told CPJ that he covers local politics and has recently written about the licensing of nightclubs in the area. He said he could not speculate about a reason for the shooting, and said he had not received any threats “except for the regular stuff that happens on social media.”

Police officers and the secretary of security of Mar del Plata visited the scene following the attack, and the local prosecutor’s office is investigating, according Walker and media reports.

“Argentinian authorities should promptly investigate the shooting of Carlos Walker’s home, determine if he was targeted for his journalism, and hold those responsible to account,” said CPJ Central and South America Program Coordinator Natalie Southwick in New York. “Authorities must ensure that journalists can report safely and without fear that they will be attacked for their work.”

The attack was captured by the building’s security cameras, and Walker posted a video on Twitter, which shows two individuals with their faces covered approaching the entrance gate of the complex, firing several rounds, and fleeing on foot. There are nine units in his building, he said.

CPJ called the police of the General Pueyrredon Municipality, which covers Mar del Plata, but no one answered the phone.