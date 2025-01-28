Mexican Journalist Alejandro Gallegos Murdered in Tabasco

Mexican journalist Alejandro Gallegos

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Press freedom groups are demanding an investigation and full accountability following the murder of Mexican journalist Alejandro Gallegos, whose body was found in Tabasco state this weekend. Gallegos ran the news site La Voz del Pueblo, or “The Voice of the People.” His loved ones and colleagues gathered for his funeral on Sunday.

Edison Mateospayro: “It’s hard not to mix politics with day-to-day life, especially in a state such as Tabasco, where we breathe politics. We need our government to get involved in taking actions that provide safety. They should do their work. We really need to get from words to actions.”

