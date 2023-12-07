Reuters Investigation Reveals Israeli Tank Killed Journalist Issam Abdallah and Injured 6 Others

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Lebanon, a Reuters investigation has revealed an Israeli tank crew killed one of its journalists and wounded six other reporters on October 13 by firing two shells in quick succession from Israel while the journalists were live-streaming cross-border shelling. The attack killed Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah and injured six others, including Agence France-Presse reporter Christina Assi. Reuters has condemned the killing and is demanding that Israel explain its actions.

