Carlos Mejia Godoy – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Carlos Mejia Godoy with Los de Palacaguina from Nicaragua with the song “El Meon” (The pisser) from the album “Soy Nicaraguense Gueguense” (2000).

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.