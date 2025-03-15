Carlton “Santa” Davis & Fully Fullwood – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artists are Carlton “Santa” Davis on drums & Fully Fullwood Carota (bass) from Jamaica, with a live “Catch a Fire in the Park” (Bob Marley Tribute) concert in Venice Beach, California.

SET LIST: 0:00- “Slave Driver” , 4:46- “Stop That Train” , 8:46- “The Real Revolution” , 13:22- “Oh Bumbo Klaat” , 18:00- “Stir It Up”

“Slave Driver” & “Stir It Up” written by Bob Marley, “Stop That Train” & “Oh Bumbo Klaat” written by Peter Tosh, “The Real Revolution” written by Mermans Mosengo, Mark Johnson, Jason Tamba

