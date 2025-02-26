Esperanza Spalding – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Esperanza Spalding (USA) and a host of Brazilian musicians with the single “Não Ao Marco Temporal” recorded in Rio de Janeiro (2023).

“As a person who has deep gratitude and admiration for the land and people of Brazil, and who has benefited deeply from the inspiration and education of the music born from that land, I couldn’t sit and watch this vote come-up without adding my voice to the chorus of communities tirelessly advocating to stop this (continued) violation of the land, and Indigenous people & territories of Brazil.

“One late night in Rio De Janeiro, a group of passionate musicians gathered in the studio to pool our talents and energies, and encourage all parties involved to say “NO” to Marco Temporal.

“We created this song with the hope its energy and message would contribute to the advocacy efforts pressuring the Brazilian courts and congress to reject Marco Temporal.

“We acknowledge we are not on the deadly front lines of this battle. We stand in solidarity, and send prayers for protection and success to all those who are.

“We hope and pray that this music and your participation in it! sends support, added visibility and energy to efforts of Indigenous communities throughout Brazil, and to the sacred and endangered being which is the Amazons herself.”

-Esperanza Spalding

