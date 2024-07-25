Funmilayo Afrobeat Orquestra – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is Funmilayo Afrobeat Orquestra from Brazil with guest Seun Kuti and Egypt 80, and the song Upside Down by Fela Kuti in a live session (2024). Highly recommended for a burst of energy!

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

