Jamison Ross – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today we feature US drummer and vocalist Jamison Ross with a KNKX live studio session of the song “Sack Full of Dreams” (2016). Eric Reed on piano, Rick Lawlor, guitar, and Barry Stevenson on bass.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

