Jiony – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Jiony from Mexico with the song “Cotorra Serrana Occidental” from the album “A Guide To The Birdsong Of Mexico, Central America & The Caribbean” (2020), produced by British DJ “El Buho”. All proceeds from the album go towards conservation efforts to protect bird species in danger of extinction.

Read more about the project here:

https://www.npr.org/2020/07/16/891432319/a-new-album-turns-the-sound-of-endangered-birds-into-electronic-music?t=1611315340620

