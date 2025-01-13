Las Taradas – Song of the Day

By Yordanka Caridad

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is Las Taradas from Argentina with a live presentation of the song “Otorrinolaringologo” (Ear, nose & throat specialist) from 2014.

