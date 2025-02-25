Lebron Brothers – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is the Lebron Brothers born in Puerto Rico and raised in New York, USA, with the song “Que Pena” from the album “Loco Por Ti” (1988).

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

