Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artists are Milton Nascimento from Brazil and Esperanza Spalding (USA) with an NPR Tiny Desk Concert recorded in Nacimento’s living room en Rio de Janeiro in July 2024.

