Nidia Gongora – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Nidia Gongora from Colombia with the song “En los Manglares” (2024).

This song is an ‘alabao’ beat,’ a chant to remember, and it is inspired by the traditional rituals used in the Colombian Pacific to bid farewell to those who leave this earthly plane. Additionally, it is a call to environmental awareness and the protection of the Earth.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.