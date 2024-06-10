The Garifuna Collective – Song of the Day

Por Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Our highlighted band is The Garifuna Collective, which includes musicians from Belize, Honduras and Guatemala, with the song Cumbancha from the album Ayó (2013).

Our Song of the Day features artists mostly born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

