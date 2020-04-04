Cuba Reports Covid-19 Cases Increased by 15% on Thursday

HAVANA TIMES – As Cuba tries to control the advance of Covid-19 cases in the country the health authorities reported that positive cases were up 15% on Thursday from the day before.

The figure is up 58% in the last 5 days from 170 to 269. Likewise, the number of “suspicious” cases is up 50% from 1010 to 1518. A total of 3241 persons are hospitalized up 20% from 2681 in the same period. Another 26,587 are currently being monitored at their homes.

The Ministry of Health reported 36 new positive cases on Thursday from 10 of Cuba’s 14 provinces as the spread is clearly taking place nationwide.

One of the biggest problems for people to abide by the voluntary stay-at-home recommendation for those at high risk, like pregnant women and the elderly, is that they lack food and hygiene products. To obtain them, they must wait in enormous lines, usually only buying one or two products at a time, and in small quantities. The same goes at pharmacies when any medicine arrives.

The government says it will start rationing most basic products through the neighborhood bodega stores but that doesn’t mean the quantity will be enough for everyone. Cuba imports an estimated 60-70% of its foodstuffs. If there were serious shortages in the months before Covid-19, under the current economic conditions the situation promises to be considerably worse.