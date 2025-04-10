Havana Weather for April 10-16, 2025

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Cool early mornings in the Capital

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over the past 12 hours, scant precipitation was reported in western Cuba. These rains were encouraged by the passage of a nearly stationary front over the region, combined with afternoon instability.

Cool days are now expected in Havana with little rainfall. This stability will be brought on by the influence of migratory high-pressure systems, along with a new mass of stable and dry air.

In the coming days, the capital is forecasted to wake up to little cloudiness, while the afternoons will be partly cloudy and will occasionally become overcast toward the inland and southern areas with isolated showers and rain, which will be scarce in the northern coastal areas. Winds will mainly come from the north to northeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 40% to 75%. High temperatures will range between 25 and 29°C (77 to 84°F), and lows between 16 and 20°C (61 to 68°F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79°F).

