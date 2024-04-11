Havana Weather for April 11-17

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm and mostly sunny in Havana

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over the Cuban archipelago and adjacent seas, the influence of migratory high pressures persists with a mass of dry and stable air that has been limiting the occurrence of precipitation in the country over the last twenty-four hours. There are no reports of rainfall at the meteorological stations in Havana.

Last night was slightly warmer with minimum temperatures ranging between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius (68 and 73 F), lower at inland areas of the capital. High pressures are expected to dominate in the coming days, which combined with low moisture content will keep the probability of rainfall low. Winds will be mainly from the east to northeast with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 60% to 90%. High temperatures will be between 27 and 32°C (81 and 90 F) and lows between 20 and 23°C (68 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79 F).

It is expected that a cold front will reach the Yucatan Channel on Thursday night, then stall and weaken over the northwest Caribbean late Friday into Saturday.

