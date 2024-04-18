Havana Weather for April 18-24

Havana photo by Juan Suarez.

Warm with little chance of rain in Havana.

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The influence of high pressure continues over Cuba and its adjacent seas, generating a stable environment with scant rainfall. These conditions result in northeast winds in the capital, which bring clouds to areas of the northern coast, occasionally becoming overcast with isolated showers.

Over the next few days, little change is expected in the weather conditions. It will dawn with few clouds, and by late morning, it will be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the afternoon in some areas, with scarce rainfall. The winds will be mainly from the east to northeast with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 40% to 70%. High temperatures will be between 29 and 31°C (84 and 88 F), and the lows from 20 to 23°C (68 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27°C (81 F).

