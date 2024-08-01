Havana Weather for August 1-7

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm afternoons with occasional showers …

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – During the last 24 hours, there were few showers reported in the capital. The stability in the weather is marked by the presence of dry air from the surface up to about 6 kilometers high, while isolated showers are generated by the instability imposed by the proximity of an upper low located over the western Caribbean Sea in combination with daytime heating.

For the coming days, the presence of the upper low, in combination with daytime heating, will encourage isolated showers in Havana, mainly in inland and southern areas. It will be partly cloudy in the southwestern area at dawn with occasional showers. From late morning, it will be partly cloudy, with occasional cloudiness, some showers, rain, and thunderstorms.

Winds will be from the northeast to east at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will be 60% to 85%. Highs will be between 30 and 32°C (86 and 90°F), and the lows between 23 and 25°C (73 and 77°F). The sea surface temperature will be 29°C (84°F).

In the area of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclonic development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

