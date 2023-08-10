Havana Weather for August 10-16

Mostly sunny days with isolated rains in the afternoons…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The transit of a tropical wave through the seas to the south of the western half of Cuba, as well as the presence of a drop in the upper levels of the atmosphere in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, have been stimulating the occurrence of isolated rains in La Havana. Partly cloudy days are expected, with a high probability of showers, rains, and electrical storms, which can be strong in some locations.

The winds will be mainly from the east, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h. The relative humidity will range between 80% and 95%. The high temperatures will be between 32 and 35ºC (90 and 95 F) and the lows between 24 and 26ºC (75 and 79 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30ºC (86 F).

The pressure gradient between the high pressure of the subtropical Atlantic and the lower pressure over Colombia results in mild to moderate exchanges across the Caribbean. According to the forecast, light to moderate trade winds will prevail over the Caribbean until tonight, with fresh winds in the center-south basin, imposing moderate waves on Havana with possible penetration of the sea in low areas of the capital’s coastline.

A tropical wave will move into the eastern and central Caribbean on Thursday through Saturday, bringing fresh to strong winds and moderate swells. By Sunday, fresh winds and swells will prevail in most of the coastline. The probability of rain and storms is expected to increase in the afternoons, mainly due to the warming of the day, favorable conditions at low levels of the atmosphere, and local scale factors. In the rest of the area of the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone development is not expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

