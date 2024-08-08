Havana Weather for August 8-14

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot with some rain

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Rainfall over the past 24 hours was scarce in Havana, with insignificant accumulations. The influence of high-pressure systems limits precipitation, which occurred due to daytime heating and the presence of sufficient moisture.

In the coming days, mornings will begin with little cloudiness in the capital. From late morning, it will be partly cloudy, and by the afternoon, it will become cloudy in the interior and northern areas, with some showers, rain, and thunderstorms, which will be more isolated towards the south. Winds will be from the northeast to the east at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will be 80-100%. High temperatures will be 32 and 33ºC (90 and 91 F) and lows between 23 and 25ºC (73 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 29ºC (84 F).

No tropical cyclonic development is expected in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico area in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.