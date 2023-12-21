Havana Weather for December 21-27

Photo: Angus Evans

Cool Temperatures and Isolated Rain in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over the last 24 hours, there have been some reports of precipitation in areas along the northwestern coast, with limited rainfall in the rest of the country. These rains were triggered by the transport of low clouds in the north to northeast winds. The stability in the rest of the country is generated by the significant influence of high pressures with a mass of dry and stable air that limits precipitation.

Over the next few days, stable conditions will persist with a mass of cold, dry, and stable air. However, the arrival of low clouds to the north coast will continue to encourage occasional showers, with a marked increase in the evening.

Winds will be from the northeast to the east, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 40% to 70%. The high temperatures will be between 25 and 27ºC (77 and 81 F), and lows between 18 and 22ºC (64 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

