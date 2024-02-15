Havana Weather for February 15-21

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Little rain in Havana for the coming week…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – During the last 24 hours, numerous rains were reported in Havana, which were encouraged by the passage of a cold front. The cold front has weakened and is currently extended as a quasi-stationary front over the central region of the country.

During the next few days expect partial cloudiness in the morning hours, increasing in the afternoons, with little rain. The winds will be mainly from the north to the northeast, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. The relative humidity will range from 50-90%. The high temperatures will be between 24 and 30ºC (75 and 86 F) and lows between 14 and 22ºC (57 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

A low-pressure system will develop over the northwest Gulf late Friday and move into the eastern Gulf late Saturday. Some rain is expected in Havana on Sunday, associated with this frontal system, in addition to a drop in minimum temperatures starting on Monday. It is possible that there will be strong winds, as well as coastal flooding in low areas of the Havana coast from the beginning of next week.

