Havana Weather for January 11-17

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Cloudy days with isolated rain in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – A cold front is moving across the western part of the country, generating some showers and rain since early morning, with isolated thunderstorms, mainly in areas along the northern coast. Rains have been reported in the last twenty-four hours from Pinar del Río to Mayabeque. According to the records of the country’s meteorological station network, the highest accumulation was 46.4 millimeters in Casablanca, Havana.

Over the next few days high clouds will persist over much of the archipelago, in addition to the cloudiness associated with the frontal band that will continue moving over the western region, generating showers, rain, and isolated thunderstorms. The winds will be mainly from the south-southeast, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour.

Relative humidity will range from 50% to 70%. The high temperatures will be between 26 and 30°C (79 and 86°F), and the lows between 20 and 23°C (68 and 73°F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79°F).

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.