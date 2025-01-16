Havana Weather for January 16-22

Cool early mornings and isolated showers in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over the last 24 hours, isolated showers have been reported in areas along the north coast, associated with the arrival of the fourth cold front of the winter season. Currently, low cloud cover predominates over Havana, linked to the frontal zone that extends as a nearly stationary front over the western region. Today, the influx of low clouds will continue in the west, with scattered showers and isolated rains, which during the evening will extend to the north coast of the rest of the country. Following the passage of the front, a cooler air mass will begin to arrive, bringing a slight weather change to the capital.

In the coming days, mornings will dawn partly cloudy with scarce rain. During the afternoon, partial cloudiness will persist, occasionally becoming overcast with isolated showers and rain. Winds will mainly be from the northeast to east, with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from a minimum of 30% to a maximum of 80%. Highs will range between 25 and 29ºC (77 and 84°F), while lows will be between 19 and 21ºC (66 and 70°F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79°F).

